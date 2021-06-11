The Future Belongs To Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.25% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TMBR share is $3.65, that puts it down -187.4 from that peak though still a striking 47.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $46.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.82 million shares over the past three months.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TMBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) registered a 3.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.25% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.10%, and it has moved by 15.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.61%. The short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 4.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 89.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, TMBR is trading at a discount of -844.88% off the target high and -844.88% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.50%. While earnings are projected to return 89.20% in 2021.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 14.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.98%, with the float percentage being 4.67%. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87028.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 87028.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44100.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $89523.0.