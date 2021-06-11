The Future Belongs To R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RRD share is $6.82, that puts it down -0.15 from that peak though still a striking 85.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $491.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $6.81 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.30%, and it has moved by 50.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 335.76%. The short interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 2.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies a decrease of -13.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RRD is trading at a premium of 11.89% off the target high and 11.89% off the low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.19 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then drop by 0.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -441.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.00% per annum.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company insiders own 4.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.83%, with the float percentage being 73.03%. Chatham Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $10.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 million shares, is of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $7.84 million.