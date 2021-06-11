The Current Price For Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s traded shares were 3.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.28% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the BGI share is $5.43, that puts it down -72.93 from that peak though still a striking 81.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $50.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 865.33K shares over the past three months.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) trade information

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) registered a -19.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.28% in intraday trading to $3.14 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by 67.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 328.67%. The short interest in Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 33.20% in 2021.

BGI Dividends

Birks Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI)’s Major holders

Birks Group Inc. insiders own 62.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.12%, with the float percentage being 5.70%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 72674.0 shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64374.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.