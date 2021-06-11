The $1.84 Value Of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.36% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the PLAG share is $3.78, that puts it down -105.43 from that peak though still a striking 33.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $36.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.00K shares over the past three months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) registered a 6.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.36% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.29%, and it has moved by 22.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.26%. The short interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) is 49680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.00, which implies an increase of 98.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, PLAG is trading at a discount of -8052.17% off the target high and -8052.17% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -189.50% in 2021.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Planet Green Holdings Corp. insiders own 28.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.94%, with the float percentage being 1.32%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 52000.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51200.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 42000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91980.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10000.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $27200.0.