Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)’s Stock Is Up 94.93%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SUNW share is $29.37, that puts it down -197.87 from that peak though still a striking 94.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $268.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.16 million shares over the past three months.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SUNW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $9.86 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.64%, and it has moved by 19.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1571.19%. The short interest in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 3.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies a decrease of -23.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SUNW is trading at a premium of 18.86% off the target high and 18.86% off the low.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 230.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.4 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.67 million and $7.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 244.40% and then jump by 494.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.50%. While earnings are projected to return 50.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Sunworks Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.35%, with the float percentage being 32.65%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.51 million shares (or 16.67% of all shares), a total value of $66.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 4.42% of the stock, which is worth about $13.37 million.