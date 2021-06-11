Should Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Revive After A -417.67% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.46% or -$1.7. The 52-week high for the KOSS share is $127.45, that puts it down -417.67 from that peak though still a striking 95.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $239.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.95 million shares over the past three months.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Koss Corporation (KOSS) registered a -6.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.46% in intraday trading to $24.62 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.14%, and it has moved by 46.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1869.60%. The short interest in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.30%. While earnings are projected to return -252.20% in 2021.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Koss Corporation insiders own 69.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.50%, with the float percentage being 24.87%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.77% of all shares), a total value of $3.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koss Corporation (KOSS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $7.37 million.