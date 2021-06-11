Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL): Can A Stock That’s Up 21.34% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $99.24, that puts it down -10.25 from that peak though still a striking 49.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.06. The company’s market capitalization is $23.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. RCL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.39.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $90.01 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.32%, and it has moved by 11.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.52%. The short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 10.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $94.83, which implies an increase of 5.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, RCL is trading at a discount of -49.98% off the target high and 32.23% off the low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares have gone up 9.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 25.83% against 34.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.40% this quarter and then jump 48.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.83 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $754.9 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.40%. While earnings are projected to return -402.20% in 2021.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Group insiders own 14.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.80%, with the float percentage being 78.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 957 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.08 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.52 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $644.08 million.