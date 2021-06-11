Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA)

During the recent session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the STSA share is $36.10, that puts it down -600.97 from that peak though still a striking 32.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.50. The company’s market capitalization is $166.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75700.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 126.16K shares over the past three months.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. STSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.96% in intraday trading to $5.15 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 5.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.06%. The short interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 42.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, STSA is trading at a discount of -191.26% off the target high and 2.91% off the low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) shares have gone up 4.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.23% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.90% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -68.60% in 2021.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.16%, with the float percentage being 81.20%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 18.76% of all shares), a total value of $34.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.