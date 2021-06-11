Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Have Dropped -51.89% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares were 1.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.84% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the PRVB share is $20.05, that puts it down -146.01 from that peak though still a striking 24.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.14. The company’s market capitalization is $513.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) registered a 5.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.84% in intraday trading to $8.15 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.27%, and it has moved by 21.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.88%. The short interest in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.36, which implies an increase of 53.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, PRVB is trading at a discount of -231.29% off the target high and -10.43% off the low.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Provention Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares have gone down -49.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.94% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.60% this quarter and then drop -1.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.76 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -76.90% in 2021.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio Inc. insiders own 19.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.54%, with the float percentage being 58.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $46.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.11 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 4.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $13.43 million.