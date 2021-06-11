One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) – Marketing Sentinel
One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.57% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $9.65, that puts it down -534.87 from that peak though still a striking 29.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $72.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 963.08K shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a 8.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.57% in intraday trading to $1.52 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.76%, and it has moved by 29.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.86%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 23920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 78.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of -360.53% off the target high and -360.53% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -855.70% in 2021.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 13.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.21%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25806.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $77934.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20239.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61121.0.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 18068.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54565.0 market value.

