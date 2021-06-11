Now Is A Good Time To Buy Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

During the recent session, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s traded shares were 4.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.71% or $2.93. The 52-week high for the MX share is $26.98, that puts it down -3.85 from that peak though still a striking 61.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) trade information

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) registered a 12.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.71% in intraday trading to $25.98 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by -4.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.55%. The short interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is 2.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.17, which implies an increase of 7.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.50 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, MX is trading at a discount of -15.47% off the target high and 5.7% off the low.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) shares have gone up 60.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 24.66% against 31.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.7 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return 306.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

MX Dividends

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s Major holders

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 2.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.88%, with the float percentage being 87.18%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.87 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $71.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $70.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $29.96 million.