Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Is Up 82.94% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -15.60% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 9.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $17.89, that puts it down -132.94 from that peak though still a striking 82.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.85 million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.78% in intraday trading to $7.68 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.64%, and it has moved by 23.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 203.56%. The short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 29.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 23.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NNDM is trading at a discount of -30.21% off the target high and -30.21% off the low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 99.10% in 2021.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.26%, with the float percentage being 19.27%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 7.54% of all shares), a total value of $111.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 8.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.38 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $39.52 million.