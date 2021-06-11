MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Drops -58.41% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the MP share is $51.77, that puts it down -58.41 from that peak though still a striking 70.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.78. The company’s market capitalization is $5.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.16 million shares over the past three months.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. MP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

MP Materials Corp. (MP) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $32.68 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.53%, and it has moved by 22.86% in 30 days. The short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 15.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.80, which implies an increase of 19.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, MP is trading at a discount of -53.0% off the target high and 5.14% off the low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MP Materials Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares have gone up 25.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.89% against 26.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.15 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.51 million by the end of Sep 2021.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders own 19.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.39%, with the float percentage being 78.70%. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.21 million shares (or 25.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.22 million shares, is of QVT Financial LP’s that is approximately 12.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $763.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $52.41 million.