Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Is Likely To Grow By 12.35% Or More

During the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 8.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $5.77, that puts it down -59.39 from that peak though still a striking 91.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.85 million shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $3.62 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.40%, and it has moved by 17.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 938.74%. The short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 5.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.13, which implies an increase of 12.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.13 and $4.13 respectively. As a result, MNMD is trading at a discount of -14.09% off the target high and -14.09% off the low.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 5.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.63%, with the float percentage being 0.67%. tru Independence LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72500.0 shares, is of Gofen & Glossberg LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-Advisorshares Vice ETF owns about 80000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value.