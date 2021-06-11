LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Has Lost -31.38% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.92% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the LPTH share is $5.45, that puts it down -102.6 from that peak though still a striking 27.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $58.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) registered a -6.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.92% in intraday trading to $2.69 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.96%, and it has moved by 15.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.11%. The short interest in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LightPath Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares have gone down -12.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 26.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.35 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.71 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.11 million and $8.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.50%. While earnings are projected to return 130.40% in 2021.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies Inc. insiders own 25.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.98%, with the float percentage being 34.67%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $5.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $2.45 million.