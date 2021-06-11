IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -8.36% Year-To-Date

During the last session, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ITP share is $1.45, that puts it down -184.31 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $50.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.20 million shares over the past three months.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.33%, and it has moved by 0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.85%. The short interest in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) is 3.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 89.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ITP is trading at a discount of -880.39% off the target high and -880.39% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.80%. While earnings are projected to return -307.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

IT Tech Packaging Inc. insiders own 5.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.47%, with the float percentage being 2.62%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97078.0 market value.