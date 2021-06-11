Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares were 5.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SHIP share is $5.84, that puts it down -416.81 from that peak though still a striking 65.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $191.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.38 million shares over the past three months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SHIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.86%, and it has moved by 5.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.07%. The short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 7.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 24.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SHIP is trading at a discount of -32.74% off the target high and -32.74% off the low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares have gone up 124.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 143.40% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 106.20% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.8 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.04 million and $19.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 254.50% and then jump by 128.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.20%. While earnings are projected to return 95.50% in 2021.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders own 7.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.80%, with the float percentage being 1.95%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.46 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 72085.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76410.0 market value.