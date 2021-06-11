Is Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) Hit More of the Losses Given A -16.84% Dip From High?

During the last session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.31% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the PEI share is $3.47, that puts it down -16.84 from that peak though still a striking 88.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $223.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) registered a -6.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.31% in intraday trading to $2.97 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.00%, and it has moved by 69.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.68%. The short interest in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is 11.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -197.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, PEI is trading at a premium of 66.33% off the target high and 66.33% off the low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares have gone up 172.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4,900.00% against 2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.00%. While earnings are projected to return -615.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 19.37%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 27.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.29%, with the float percentage being 14.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $4.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Lido Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 million.