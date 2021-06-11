Is Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 5.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.95% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $8.97, that puts it down -0.22 from that peak though still a striking 91.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $828.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.67 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a 3.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.95% in intraday trading to $8.95 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.45%, and it has moved by 37.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.45%. The short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 9.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.67, which implies a decrease of -91.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a premium of 32.96% off the target high and 55.31% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 435.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.94% against 49.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.80% this quarter and then jump 43.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $665.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $751.4 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $697 million and $671 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.50% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.10%. While earnings are projected to return -818.60% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Peabody Energy Corporation is 0.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.16%, with the float percentage being 78.30%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.92 million shares (or 29.42% of all shares), a total value of $88.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.45 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $4.99 million.