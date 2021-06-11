Is NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares were 6.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.91% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the NCNA share is $7.83, that puts it down -146.23 from that peak though still a striking 16.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $166.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 350.11K shares over the past three months.

NuCana plc (NCNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. NCNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$19.14.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

NuCana plc (NCNA) registered a 16.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.91% in intraday trading to $3.18 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.64%, and it has moved by -3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.64%. The short interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.20, which implies an increase of 71.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.96 and $15.54 respectively. As a result, NCNA is trading at a discount of -388.68% off the target high and -55.97% off the low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuCana plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuCana plc (NCNA) shares have gone down -31.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.92% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -0.70% this quarter and then jump 18.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.20%. While earnings are projected to return -22.70% in 2021.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

NuCana plc insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.98%, with the float percentage being 50.18%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 15.63% of all shares), a total value of $39.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuCana plc (NCNA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 million, or about 5.82% of the stock, which is worth about $14.86 million.