Is Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares were 10.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.00% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the LKCO share is $3.86, that puts it down -118.08 from that peak though still a striking 79.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $531.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.08 million shares over the past three months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) registered a 18.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.00% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.34%, and it has moved by 51.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 197.48%. The short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 2.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%. While earnings are projected to return -162.00% in 2021.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders own 24.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.09%, with the float percentage being 5.39%. Sicart Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 1.35% of all shares), a total value of $4.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.43 million.