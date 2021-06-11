Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -15.62% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.59% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the HA share is $31.38, that puts it down -15.62 from that peak though still a striking 57.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 889.30K shares over the past three months.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. HA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) registered a 3.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.59% in intraday trading to $27.14 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by 8.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.86%. The short interest in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 2.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.83, which implies a decrease of -1.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, HA is trading at a discount of -54.75% off the target high and 48.42% off the low.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares have gone up 31.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.24% against 37.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.50% this quarter and then jump 86.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $381.34 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $534.78 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.70%. While earnings are projected to return -335.30% in 2021.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.43%, with the float percentage being 76.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.22 million shares (or 16.09% of all shares), a total value of $219.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $124.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Lord Abbett Bond-Debenture Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 4.71% of the stock, which is worth about $64.19 million.