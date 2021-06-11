Is GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -26.61% YTD?

During the last session, GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s traded shares were 2.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.07% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the GTT share is $8.90, that puts it down -239.69 from that peak though still a striking 47.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $154.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.67 million shares over the past three months.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. GTT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) registered a -5.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.07% in intraday trading to $2.62 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.93%, and it has moved by 74.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.99%. The short interest in GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is 10.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 76.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, GTT is trading at a discount of -319.85% off the target high and -319.85% off the low.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -26.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

GTT Dividends

GTT Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

GTT Communications Inc. insiders own 20.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.02%, with the float percentage being 70.25%. Spruce House Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.88 million shares (or 26.99% of all shares), a total value of $29.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.88 million shares, is of Spruce House Partnership, LLC’s that is approximately 26.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.44 million.