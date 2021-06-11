Is EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 2.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.12% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the EH share is $129.80, that puts it down -254.06 from that peak though still a striking 79.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a -5.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.12% in intraday trading to $36.66 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.68%, and it has moved by 62.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 195.65%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 5.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $214.35, which implies an increase of 82.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $214.35 and $214.35 respectively. As a result, EH is trading at a discount of -484.7% off the target high and -484.7% off the low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 275.90% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -15.50% in 2021.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.24%, with the float percentage being 15.40%. Growth Interface Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 5.78% of all shares), a total value of $68.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Carmignac Gestion’s that is approximately 2.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99447.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $6.6 million.