Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $247.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the DHR share is $261.43, that puts it down -5.77 from that peak though still a striking 33.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $164.51. The company’s market capitalization is $174.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DHR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.05.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) trade information

Danaher Corporation (DHR) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $247.18 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by -4.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.60%. The short interest in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is 6.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $294.06, which implies an increase of 15.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, DHR is trading at a discount of -31.48% off the target high and -9.23% off the low.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danaher Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares have gone up 10.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.20% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.40% this quarter and then jump 19.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.72 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.82 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.60%. While earnings are projected to return 49.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.08% per annum.

DHR Dividends

Danaher Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Danaher Corporation is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.53%.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s Major holders

Danaher Corporation insiders own 11.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.36%, with the float percentage being 91.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,379 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 49.1 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $11.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.98 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 billion.