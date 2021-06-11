Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the APH share is $69.62, that puts it down -1.9 from that peak though still a striking 32.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.90. The company’s market capitalization is $40.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. APH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) trade information

Amphenol Corporation (APH) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $68.32 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.34%, and it has moved by 2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.08%. The short interest in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.47, which implies an increase of 8.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, APH is trading at a discount of -20.02% off the target high and 4.86% off the low.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amphenol Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amphenol Corporation (APH) shares have gone up 2.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.39% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 9.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.47 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.56 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return 4.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

APH Dividends

Amphenol Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amphenol Corporation is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.91%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

Amphenol Corporation insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.48%, with the float percentage being 96.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,151 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 64.49 million shares (or 10.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amphenol Corporation (APH) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 22.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.47 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.91 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 billion.