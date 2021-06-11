Is Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s traded shares were 28.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.34% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the AMST share is $9.06, that puts it down -227.08 from that peak though still a striking 27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $56.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.96K shares over the past three months.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Amesite Inc. (AMST) registered a 25.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.34% in intraday trading to $2.77 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.96%, and it has moved by 22.03% in 30 days. The short interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is 28510.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 60.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AMST is trading at a discount of -152.71% off the target high and -152.71% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $760k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -5.90% in 2021.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Amesite Inc. insiders own 50.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.40%, with the float percentage being 0.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31392.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13610.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56345.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amesite Inc. (AMST) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 31392.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7857.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $32527.0.