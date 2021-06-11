Is 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII) Still A Buy After plugging 0.43% Last Week?

During the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.74% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the XXII share is $6.07, that puts it down -31.39 from that peak though still a striking 88.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $699.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) trade information

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) registered a -4.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.74% in intraday trading to $4.62 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.43%, and it has moved by 3.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 386.83%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is 11.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 34.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, XXII is trading at a discount of -51.52% off the target high and -51.52% off the low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 22nd Century Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares have gone up 144.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against 6.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.60%. While earnings are projected to return 32.70% in 2021.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)’s Major holders

22nd Century Group Inc. insiders own 2.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.26%, with the float percentage being 26.88%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.3 million shares (or 8.73% of all shares), a total value of $43.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 13.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.91 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $12.87 million.