Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) Rose 45.14% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 16.23%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.25% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the NTEC share is $15.82, that puts it down -294.51 from that peak though still a striking 45.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $18.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 986.41K shares over the past three months.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NTEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.83.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) registered a 5.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.22%, and it has moved by -7.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.81%. The short interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 69.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NTEC is trading at a discount of -224.19% off the target high and -224.19% off the low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intec Pharma Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) shares have gone up 15.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 173.28% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.00% this quarter and then jump 306.30% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 173.30% in 2021.

NTEC Dividends

Intec Pharma Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Intec Pharma Ltd insiders own 2.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.40%, with the float percentage being 23.03%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 2.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15089.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $65938.0.