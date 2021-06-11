If All Goes Well, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) Could Shrink By -132.56% Or More

During the last session, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.79% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the RNWK share is $6.66, that puts it down -158.14 from that peak though still a striking 56.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $120.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) registered a 2.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.79% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.57%, and it has moved by -0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.26%. The short interest in RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 57.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RNWK is trading at a discount of -132.56% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.7 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.10%. While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2021.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

RealNetworks Inc. insiders own 36.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.87%, with the float percentage being 37.30%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $7.29 million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.