If All Goes Well, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Could Grow By 56.14% Or More

During the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares were 7.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ACST share is $1.22, that puts it down -114.04 from that peak though still a striking 70.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $114.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.28 million shares over the past three months.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.63%, and it has moved by 28.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.99%. The short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.25, which implies a decrease of -128.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $0.25 respectively. As a result, ACST is trading at a premium of 56.14% off the target high and 56.14% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 30.30% in 2021.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders own 2.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.25%, with the float percentage being 1.28%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value.