How Will Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Look After It Drops -59.11% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 5.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.96% or -$3.93. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $120.00, that puts it down -59.11 from that peak though still a striking 41.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.31. The company’s market capitalization is $32.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CHWY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) registered a -4.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.96% in intraday trading to $75.42 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.62%, and it has moved by 11.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.88%. The short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 13.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.00, which implies an increase of 25.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $133.00 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of -76.35% off the target high and 0.56% off the low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares have gone up 0.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.56% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.50% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.23 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.90%. While earnings are projected to return 64.20% in 2021.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders own 21.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.19%, with the float percentage being 101.45%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 598 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.89 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.55 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $639.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $185.25 million.