Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s traded shares were 2.01 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.48% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the GRFS share is $20.60, that puts it down -8.59 from that peak though still a striking 21.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.81. The company’s market capitalization is $12.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.25K shares over the past three months.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GRFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) registered a 7.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.48% in intraday trading to $18.97 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.31%, and it has moved by -5.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.54%. The short interest in Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 3.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.11, which implies an increase of 47.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.11 and $36.11 respectively. As a result, GRFS is trading at a discount of -90.35% off the target high and -90.35% off the low.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grifols S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grifols S.A. (GRFS) shares have gone down -5.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.88% against 16.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.56 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% and then drop by -3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.78%. While earnings are projected to return 0.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.50% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GRFS Dividends

Grifols S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grifols S.A. is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.92%.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Grifols S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.00%, with the float percentage being 43.00%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.37 million shares (or 5.11% of all shares), a total value of $231.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.3 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $143.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grifols S.A. (GRFS) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 11.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $199.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $64.68 million.