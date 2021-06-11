Given A -42.18% Drop From High, Can Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s traded shares were 2.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PIRS share is $5.09, that puts it down -42.18 from that peak though still a striking 52.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $229.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.10 million shares over the past three months.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. PIRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $3.58 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.48%, and it has moved by 103.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.15%. The short interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 7.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 52.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, PIRS is trading at a discount of -151.4% off the target high and -67.6% off the low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares have gone up 32.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.41% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -188.90% this quarter and then drop -3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.07 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -22.20% in 2021.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.62%, with the float percentage being 66.31%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 8.68% of all shares), a total value of $14.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.0 million.