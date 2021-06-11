Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) Investing Potential Is $8.00

During the last session, Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s traded shares were 14.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 60.00% or $3.0. The 52-week high for the GLTO share is $17.99, that puts it down -124.87 from that peak though still a striking 43.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $191.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 81.00K shares over the past three months.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. GLTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) registered a 60.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 60.00% in intraday trading to $8.00 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 72.79%, and it has moved by 53.99% in 30 days. The short interest in Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.75, which implies an increase of 45.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, GLTO is trading at a discount of -112.5% off the target high and -50.0% off the low.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galecto Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galecto Inc. (GLTO) shares have gone down -43.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.21% against 8.60.

While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.60% per annum.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Galecto Inc. insiders own 11.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.24%, with the float percentage being 68.00%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 16.19% of all shares), a total value of $24.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galecto Inc. (GLTO) shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.