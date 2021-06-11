Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Received An 63.95% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares were 4.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ET share is $11.11, that puts it up 1.07 from that peak though still a striking 55.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $29.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.18 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Energy Transfer LP (ET) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $11.23 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.34%, and it has moved by 15.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.00%. The short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 69.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.44, which implies an increase of 16.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ET is trading at a discount of -60.28% off the target high and 2.05% off the low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Transfer LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have gone up 63.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 987.50% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 203.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.26 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.43 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%. While earnings are projected to return -118.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.90% per annum.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Energy Transfer LP is 0.61, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.86%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders own 14.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.49%, with the float percentage being 44.91%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 817 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 131.59 million shares (or 4.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.87 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $575.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 66.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $507.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.32 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $254.57 million.