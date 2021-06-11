Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Fall -42.50% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares were 5.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.97% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the SOLO share is $13.60, that puts it down -208.39 from that peak though still a striking 65.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $516.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.53 million shares over the past three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SOLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) registered a -5.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.97% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by 32.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 145.00%. The short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 17.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.99, which implies an increase of 59.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.79 and $14.86 respectively. As a result, SOLO is trading at a discount of -236.96% off the target high and -99.32% off the low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares have gone down -42.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.74% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.90% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 929.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.06 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -26.50% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders own 15.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.01%, with the float percentage being 16.51%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.04 million shares (or 21.75% of all shares), a total value of $33.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 6.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 21.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 million.