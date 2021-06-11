During The Past Six Months, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Shares Took An 15.81% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the KDP share is $37.11, that puts it down -5.82 from that peak though still a striking 23.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.67. The company’s market capitalization is $49.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.32 million shares over the past three months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KDP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $35.07 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.36%, and it has moved by -2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.60%. The short interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is 35.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.33, which implies an increase of 8.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, KDP is trading at a discount of -19.76% off the target high and 5.9% off the low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) shares have gone up 15.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.29% against 26.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.10% this quarter and then jump 12.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.05 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.13 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.86 billion and $3.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.60% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.80%. While earnings are projected to return 7.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.11% per annum.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 0.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. insiders own 43.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.67%, with the float percentage being 80.50%. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 698 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 114.42 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $3.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.28 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 28.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $990.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.17 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $933.77 million.