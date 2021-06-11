Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Has Gained 181.47% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.25% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the DLPN share is $32.50, that puts it down -239.6 from that peak though still a striking 68.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $75.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.50 million shares over the past three months.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DLPN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) registered a -8.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.25% in intraday trading to $9.57 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.53%, and it has moved by 9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.88%. The short interest in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 65.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, DLPN is trading at a discount of -192.58% off the target high and -192.58% off the low.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.49 million and $6.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.50% and then jump by 13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.30%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2021.

DLPN Dividends

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. insiders own 22.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.41%, with the float percentage being 10.81%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 3.42% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86970.0, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.11 million.