Does Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Still Look Attractive After A 9.01% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares were 2.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PINS share is $89.90, that puts it down -31.53 from that peak though still a striking 70.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.07. The company’s market capitalization is $43.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.37 million shares over the past three months.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PINS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $68.35 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.01%, and it has moved by 14.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 204.55%. The short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is 21.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.50, which implies an increase of 18.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $102.00 respectively. As a result, PINS is trading at a discount of -49.23% off the target high and 38.55% off the low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinterest Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares have gone down -2.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 130.95% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 285.70% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $561.88 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $630.63 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 93.40% in 2021.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.21%, with the float percentage being 74.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.85 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.54 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $557.88 million.