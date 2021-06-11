Does PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PDSB) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.49% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the PDSB share is $13.48, that puts it down -8.01 from that peak though still a striking 91.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $245.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PDSB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) registered a 5.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.49% in intraday trading to $12.48 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.44%, and it has moved by 167.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 772.73%. The short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 26.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PDSB is trading at a discount of -100.32% off the target high and 43.91% off the low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares have gone up 413.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.24% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.40%. While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2021.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders own 26.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.14%, with the float percentage being 19.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 3.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.