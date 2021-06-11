DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Rose 3.52% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $249.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $6.51. The 52-week high for the DOCU share is $290.23, that puts it down -16.28 from that peak though still a striking 42.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $144.29. The company’s market capitalization is $39.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. DOCU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.68% in intraday trading to $249.59 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.82%, and it has moved by 24.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.19%. The short interest in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 5.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270.89, which implies an increase of 7.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $215.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, DOCU is trading at a discount of -20.2% off the target high and 13.86% off the low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocuSign Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares have gone up 3.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.67% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 129.40% this quarter and then jump 72.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $486.67 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $519.71 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -11.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 56.00% per annum.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc. insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.73%, with the float percentage being 76.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.32 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.98 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $805.74 million.