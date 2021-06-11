Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) After A 57.85% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s traded shares were 5.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 48.70% or $1.68. The 52-week high for the AXLA share is $6.84, that puts it down -33.33 from that peak though still a striking 40.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $192.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 84.14K shares over the past three months.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AXLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) registered a 48.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 48.70% in intraday trading to $5.13 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 57.85%, and it has moved by 47.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.57%. The short interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies an increase of 64.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, AXLA is trading at a discount of -445.81% off the target high and -36.45% off the low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axcella Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares have gone down -8.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.12% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -35.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 49.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Axcella Health Inc. insiders own 15.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.01%, with the float percentage being 80.31%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.55 million shares (or 33.27% of all shares), a total value of $59.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.65 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.86 million.