Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) Has Dropped -38.65% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s traded shares were 4.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.71% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the CYTH share is $21.00, that puts it down -107.72 from that peak though still a striking 66.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $61.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 450.83K shares over the past three months.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) registered a 11.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.71% in intraday trading to $10.11 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.51%, and it has moved by 38.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.65%. The short interest in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 59.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CYTH is trading at a discount of -147.28% off the target high and -147.28% off the low.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $290k by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 19.70% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 13.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.65%, with the float percentage being 1.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33645.0 shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18257.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 21486.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16559.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.