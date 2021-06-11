CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.85% or -$4.19. The 52-week high for the CVI share is $27.02, that puts it down -40.36 from that peak though still a striking 49.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 719.05K shares over the past three months.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. CVI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) registered a -17.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.85% in intraday trading to $19.25 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.09%, and it has moved by 11.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.99%. The short interest in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 8.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, CVI is trading at a discount of -45.45% off the target high and 22.08% off the low.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CVR Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares have gone up 48.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.88% against 29.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -152.80% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.48 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $675 million and $1.13 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.10% and then jump by 31.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.00%. While earnings are projected to return -167.40% in 2021.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.85%.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

CVR Energy Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.51%, with the float percentage being 93.52%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 71.2 million shares (or 70.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $71.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $15.16 million.