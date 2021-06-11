Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Fell -112.93%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the CRIS share is $17.40, that puts it down -37.22 from that peak though still a striking 92.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Curis Inc. (CRIS) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.46% in intraday trading to $12.68 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.49%, and it has moved by 28.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 645.88%. The short interest in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is 13.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 44.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CRIS is trading at a discount of -112.93% off the target high and -57.73% off the low.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Curis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Curis Inc. (CRIS) shares have gone up 93.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.87% against 8.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.6 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.63 million and $2.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.10% and then drop by -5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 36.60% in 2021.

CRIS Dividends

Curis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

Curis Inc. insiders own 6.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.27%, with the float percentage being 93.07%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.14 million shares (or 7.80% of all shares), a total value of $80.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Curis Inc. (CRIS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $27.88 million.