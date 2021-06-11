Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.65% or -$3.35. The 52-week high for the CRCT share is $38.89, that puts it down -24.13 from that peak though still a striking 52.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.88. The company’s market capitalization is $7.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 857.09K shares over the past three months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) registered a -9.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.65% in intraday trading to $31.33 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.40%, and it has moved by 68.92% in 30 days. The short interest in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $319.08 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $252.54 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 294.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.70% per annum.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders own 10.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.50%, with the float percentage being 104.10%. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 14.88% of all shares), a total value of $48.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $8.97 million.