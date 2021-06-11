Could UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 10.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.46% or -$1.2. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $38.50, that puts it down -49.69 from that peak though still a striking 85.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.27 million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TIGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) registered a -4.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.46% in intraday trading to $25.72 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.46%, and it has moved by 61.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 549.49%. The short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 6.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.77, which implies an increase of 13.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.63 and $38.50 respectively. As a result, TIGR is trading at a discount of -49.69% off the target high and 15.9% off the low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.3 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 297.60% in 2021.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders own 8.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.40%, with the float percentage being 12.48%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 1.18% of all shares), a total value of $27.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 64278.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49632.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.