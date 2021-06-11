Could Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares were 154.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.25% or -$2.58. The 52-week high for the CLOV share is $28.85, that puts it down -101.19 from that peak though still a striking 56.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 191.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 41.30 million shares over the past three months.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CLOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) registered a -15.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.25% in intraday trading to $14.34 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 60.40%, and it has moved by 76.38% in 30 days. The short interest in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 41.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies a decrease of -48.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CLOV is trading at a premium of 30.26% off the target high and 37.24% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $166.23 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200.32 million by the end of Mar 2021.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp. insiders own 24.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.25%, with the float percentage being 140.54%. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96.33 million shares (or 64.97% of all shares), a total value of $728.26 million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 17.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $197.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.59 million, or about 5.79% of the stock, which is worth about $64.92 million.