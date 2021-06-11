ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH): Can A Stock That’s Down -41.39% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 95.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $32.85, that puts it down -207.3 from that peak though still a striking 29.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.73 million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WISH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $10.69 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.11%, and it has moved by -9.25% in 30 days. The short interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is 24.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.30, which implies an increase of 41.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, WISH is trading at a discount of -124.51% off the target high and -12.25% off the low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContextLogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $723.02 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $763.89 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.80%. While earnings are projected to return -447.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 76.60% per annum.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 4.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.58%, with the float percentage being 101.55%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 103.77 million shares (or 20.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.39 million shares, is of Formation8 GP, LLC’s that is approximately 12.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port owns about 3.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $31.17 million.